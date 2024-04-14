Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 14, 2023 - EMERGENCY ALERT: Iran strikes Israel as region plunges into escalation cycle that could end in NUCLEAR WAR

- Iran launched an estimated 300+ drones and missiles at mostly rural military targets in Israel, deliberately avoiding civilian targets. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) releases a statement: “In response to the crime of the Zionist regime in the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the IRGC air force hit certain targets in the territories of the Zionist regime with dozens of drones and missiles.”

- Panic buying of food and supplies across Israel, including Tel Aviv.

- Iran says this is the conclusion of its response to Israel’s April 1 attack on Iran’s consulate building in Damascus.

- Iran has a right to respond to Israel’s violent April 1 attack, under UN Charter, Article 51: (source) (https://legal.un.org/repertory/art51.shtml)“Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of collective or individual self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations...”

- Israel provoked Iran with its illegal missile strike against Iran’s consulate building in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, killing several high-ranking Iranian military leaders. This was an act of war by Israel.

- The U.S. and UN utterly failed to condemn Israel’s illegal and highly destabilizing April 1 attack on Damascus, confirming that western nations will never hold Israel accountable to any rule of law, any conventions, treaties or UN demands. Had western nations condemned Israel, Iran says it would not have deemed its response necessary.

