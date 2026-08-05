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💪🏼 Justice for the unvaccinated 💪🏼
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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154 views • Yesterday

The unsung heroes continue to be the ones who do not get justice. The psychological torture we all endured from the virtue signalling narrow minded still goes on. We have the right to say "WE WERE RIGHT."


We have the right to scream that loud and clear, because we were right all along, and still are.


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Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.


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🔥🔗☝️ 🌹🙏 💗💪🏼 ☕️

_T_


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


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✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Chat room - https://t.me/+ZcCX-YbTSNAyNGQx 💗🙏

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker Main Channel- https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏


✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


Keywords
trumpawakeningpharmaceuticalsrobert kennedyrfkjrfaucivaccinatedtwistedlightworkerthrivalism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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