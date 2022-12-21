Bob Moriarty: Covid & Ukraine are the Greatest Propaganda Campaigns of our Lifetime

Bob Moriarty discusses Ukraine as the dumbest war he's ever seen and how Kiev has lost. Covid and Ukraine are the two greatest propaganda campaigns he's seen in his lifetime. It's all to do with control and he believes it's all going to fail because eventually people will revolt. However, there will be untold suffering because of the collapsing economy. There is no energy crisis, there is a stupidity crisis. He maintains crypto is a fraud and that CBDCs will fail. He believes we're at the end of empire and we will see increased turbulence especially over the next six months.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com





Websites

321 Gold http://321gold.com

321 Energy http://321energy.com

Bob's NEW BOOK: No Guts, No Glory: The Glory Days of International Aircraft Deliveries https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BFV26QZK

Robert Moriarty's BOOKS https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Moriarty/e/B01A9I4TJU





About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.





He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)