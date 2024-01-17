Disease X and the End Times-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 15 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, I know you think that the pandemic is past and that lockdowns are nothing more than a slightly frightening distant memory, but they're not. Not by a long shot. NTEB first brought Disease X to your attention right here on this program back in August of 2023. At the time, it was really a concept rather than a thing, but oh how things have changed. As we go into stroke and blood clot season, umm, sorry, I meant cold and flu season, Disease X is now popping up everywhere you look. The folks at Johns Hopkins, the launching pad for the lab-made, gain-of-function virus COVID-19, are already behind Disease X with guns blazing. I wonder what the plushie toy for this one will look like? But I digress. Today we bring you all the updates and breaking news you need to know about Disease X, as well as headlines from across the end times dystopiasphere including what's happening the the World Economic Forum 2024 meeting with Klaus Schwab.



