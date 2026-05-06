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6.5.26 - Protecting Ohio Kids from Ohio Pervs -- and Free For All Friday!
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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We tried to give you the livestream version of my incredibly important interview with OH State Reps Williams and King, co-sponsors of OH 249, but the tech gremlins stopped us. Nothing will stop us today--because we need to rally behind these leaders in order to protect our kids. We also have an exclusive conversation with NE Ohio native and world-renowned artist Ray Simon, who will be featured at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Flag Day...and President Trump's birthday! And of course...you know if you're in the chat...that it's Free For All Friday!!!!!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy