6.5.26 - Protecting Ohio Kids from Ohio Pervs -- and Free For All Friday!

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We tried to give you the livestream version of my incredibly important interview with OH State Reps Williams and King, co-sponsors of OH 249, but the tech gremlins stopped us. Nothing will stop us today--because we need to rally behind these leaders in order to protect our kids. We also have an exclusive conversation with NE Ohio native and world-renowned artist Ray Simon, who will be featured at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Flag Day...and President Trump's birthday! And of course...you know if you're in the chat...that it's Free For All Friday!!!!!
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