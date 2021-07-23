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Spiro Skouras
In this exclusive interview, Spiro is joined by Attorney Ana Garner who is a member of the legal team that recently filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The lawsuit is focused on the experimental Covid vaccine, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and includes sworn testimony from a whistleblower alleging the government reporting systems for adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine is under-reporting deaths by at least five times and projects the real numbers are closer to 45,000 people who died after receiving the vaccine.
Activist Post: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/07/vaccine-lawsuit-filed-insider-blows-whistle-on-coverup-exclusive-attorney-interview.html
Lawsuit: https://www.scribd.com/document/516493624/Motion-for-Preliminary-Injunction-File-Stamped
New Mexico Stands Up: https://www.nmstandsup.org/
Previous Interview With Ana Garner: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html