In 2020 the world locked down. In 2020 God spoke to me. Showed me the truth. https://rumble.com/v5hk8v8-virus-fact-or-fiction..html

**in the video I say we in the UK locked down 2022, we didnt it all happened in 2020 !**

Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day, and by his blood, all who repent and believe and baptised, have full remission of sins and eternal life.