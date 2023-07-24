Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019) - A MUST WATCH exploration into a possible link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death

An American documentary documentary film that explores the impact of vaccination on families and children who come forward to tell their stories on the Vaxxed bus as it crosses the USA. Themes Parents describe the perceived negative impact of vaccinations on their children, making verbal references to physical and emotional decline and in some cases, death.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.