Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019) - A MUST WATCH exploration into a possible link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death
An American documentary documentary film that explores the impact of vaccination on families and children who come forward to tell their stories on the Vaxxed bus as it crosses the USA. Themes Parents describe the perceived negative impact of vaccinations on their children, making verbal references to physical and emotional decline and in some cases, death.

