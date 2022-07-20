Beverly Beattie's UFO and ET Encounters

This was a June 3, 2022 Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group meeting with about 10 people on Zoom. This was the discussion before our guest speaker, Marina Seren arrived and our topic was Human/ Alien Sexuality.

00:00 Intro & random chat

12:22 Are sexual contacts random ?

13:03 Beverly's childhood experience

18:01 Were they testing your fear level ?

22:22 Ian Halling who works closely with Linda Moulton Howe joined us and asked the wisest questions, as usual. Ian gave Beverly the background info for England in 1974 and his insight, at 24:50 suggested to us that Beverly could have been abducted at age 8.

25:02 Have you explored your encounters with regression ?

33:43 Do you think genetics can prevent people from seeing UFOs ?

Beverly Beattie has her own YouTube channel:

UFO Canada, UFO Galaxy, Beverly Beattie

https://www.youtube.com/user/beverlybeattie

You're invited to join live Zoom videos with our Meetup group:

https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact/

Thank you to Yanko for video editing and the thumbnail.