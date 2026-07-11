Open Vision of a Terrorist Attack Being Planned * 9.28.2025 * Dreams and Visions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LINKS:
Explosions in U.S. Cities...
https://theappearance.com/user/bin/new-page-7.htm
Revolution Coming To America...
https://theappearance.com/new-page-61.htm
What is C4 in Military Terms?...
https://thegunzone.com/what-is-c4-in-military-terms/
Can Terrorists Obtain C4 Explosives?...
https://medium.com/homeland-security/what-is-c-4-explosive-can-terrorists-obtain-it-146afa01ec8f
RC4 Stream Cyper Symmetric Key Algorithm...
https://www.secpoint.com/rc4.html
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064