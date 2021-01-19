© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRACE AMOUNT
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • January 19, 2021
Trace Amounts is an investigative documentary exploring the link between the mercury based preservative thimerosal and the autism epidemic. The film further explores the alarming rate that the world population is being exposed to mercury through industrial emissions and the unsafe use and disposal of dental silver fillings and florescent light bulbs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.