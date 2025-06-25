© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC Mayoral Primary 2025: Zohran Mamdani’s Progressive Surge Shakes Up Race
The New York City mayoral primary saw a dramatic shift as progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani challenged established politicians like Andrew Cuomo with a bold grassroots campaign. High voter turnout and a focus on affordable housing, police reform, and social justice mark a new era in NYC politics. Watch for the latest results and what this means for the city’s future!
