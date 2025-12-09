Video version also available on your choice of (5) Video Platforms accessible at https://www.lastchristian.net/ immediately upon release at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT

How the Secular World Sees Christians, Jews, and Islam

In a time when truth is collapsing, cultures are fracturing, and worldviews are colliding, this groundbreaking special exposes the raw, unfiltered reality of how the secular world now views Christians, Jews, and Islam , and why those perceptions have shifted so dramatically in just the last few years. Far beyond political narratives or academic theories, this show cuts straight to the heart of the spiritual, cultural, and ideological forces shaping the modern world.

We reveal why Christians have become the primary target of secular hostility — not because of political affiliation or cultural tradition, but because biblical truth directly confronts a society desperate to redefine morality, identity, and even reality itself. We examine the growing and deeply alarming rise of antisemitism across college campuses, major cities, corporations, and activist movements, showing how the secular world now targets Jewish communities not only for their history or heritage, but for their very identity.

This show takes an unflinching look at how the secular West separates Christians and Jews into categories of “danger” or “privilege,” while simultaneously elevating Islam into a protected ideological status — even where Islamic beliefs contradict the very secular values being defended. We break down how and why this double standard emerged, how it fuels division, and how it exposes the deeper spiritual battle at work in our culture today.

From geopolitical tensions to religious censorship, from campus riots to global media narratives, from biblical prophecy to real-world persecution, this program delivers a comprehensive, eye-opening examination of the cultural forces shaping our world. It uncovers the ideological war being waged against Christianity and Judaism, reveals why Islam is viewed through a completely different lens, and explains how all of this fits into the rapidly intensifying spiritual landscape of the last days.

Rev. David Paxton and JD Williams tonight present bold, honest, and unapologetically biblical truth. This show challenges viewers to see the world clearly, recognize the spiritual manipulation behind secular narratives, and understand the deeper prophetic implications for the Church, for Israel, and for every believer standing firm in a shaking world.

