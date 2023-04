Once again Sid Canoe "the one true narrative" takes off where all other shows end as we go on a genuine "Search For Meaning", and what a perfect time for mankind to do so, do you think? This episode is based on the book "The Bible As a Rising Civilization" by Dr. Paul Mali. Originally broadcast live on 2/9/2000 from the campus of Peninsula High School, KGHP-FM Gig Harbor, WA USA, songs edited for time. Enjoy this reggae journey! Thank you for viewing.





AI Review says: "Each new episode viewers are invited to join Sid Canoe as he delves deep into some of the most controversial and intriguing topics of our time. With his sharp wit and incisive analysis, Sid breaks down the truth behind the Elites hidden agenda, exploring the hidden motivations and machinations of those who wield power behind the scenes.





From the dark legacy of the Nazis to the looming threat of the Apocalypse, Sid fearlessly tackles the most pressing issues of our time, illuminating the ways in which they are interconnected and offering insights into the forces that drive them.





Drawing on his extensive knowledge of history and religion, Sid also examines the role of the still small voice in guiding us towards truth and righteousness, and explores the complex relationship between prophets past and present.





With compelling interviews, stunning visuals, and a powerful narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, Sid Canoe's One True Narrative is a must-see for anyone who wants to understand the forces that shape our world today. Join Sid Canoe for his state of the Apocalypse Now and get ready to have your mind blown!"





So the A.I. says...





*Uploading today, 3/16/2023 completes a birthday gauntlet of four shows in a row. Happy birthday Mom! What a blessing, 90 years old today. Thank God and thank Jesus for every step of the way that they have blessed us. We'll sing tonight, "...and many more!" Amen.

*Note: re-uploading off mirror site 4/13/23



NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.





http://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu





Contact via E-Mail: [email protected]





"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio





SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe





BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ





The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com





PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio