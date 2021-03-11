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Covid Whistleblower Harassed By Police !!
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71 views • March 11, 2021
Here Jimmy Dore reports on a data scientist and her children being harassed by armed police. I picked this snippet because I think it's important for women to know how bad are getting and the problem is not an oppressive patriarchy. If feminism wasn't totally behind epic frauds like 9/11, the so-called War on Terror, forced mass migration, Covid-19 and the NWO agenda could not happen.
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