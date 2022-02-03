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Christians Should Not Stop Living Together
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20 views • February 03, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChristianCommunityLiving
Do not forsake the assembling of yourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.
Do not forsake the assembling of yourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.
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