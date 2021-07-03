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I'm Not Going To Stand Aide And Pretend These Inconsistencies Are Acceptable Barilaro
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50 views • July 03, 2021
Watch these two Australian politicians dance around the actual questions, as Allan grills them about COVID. It's almost funny, but what most of us can see is rules for thee and not for me coming into play.
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