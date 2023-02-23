Demons & Deliverance 5: Weapons of Our Warfare

June 11th, 2017
This is part 5 in Pastor Dean Odle's series on Demons & Deliverance. In this sermon, Pastor Dean addresses the weapons and tools we need to fight the devil and his demons from overcoming our lives. Only born-again Christians are given the authority in Jesus Christ to bind Satan and his demons, and we must be very vigilant in doing so.
"And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." Matthew 16:19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.