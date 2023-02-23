Demons & Deliverance 5: Weapons of Our Warfare

June 11th, 2017

This is part 5 in Pastor Dean Odle's series on Demons & Deliverance. In this sermon, Pastor Dean addresses the weapons and tools we need to fight the devil and his demons from overcoming our lives. Only born-again Christians are given the authority in Jesus Christ to bind Satan and his demons, and we must be very vigilant in doing so.





"And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." Matthew 16:19