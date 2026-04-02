Jesus Was Not Even Popular With His Own People.

The truth to them was sharper than a double edged sword and they sought to destroy it.

John 12:42-44

King James Version Bible

42 Nevertheless among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue:

43 For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God.

John 5:16-18

King James Version Bible

16 And therefore did the Jews persecute Jesus, and sought to slay him, because he had done these things on the sabbath day.

17 But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work.

18 Therefore the Jews sought the more to kill him, because he not only had broken the sabbath, but said also that God was his Father, making himself equal with God.



