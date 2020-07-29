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America's Frontline Doctors - There are Covid-19 cures!
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482 views • July 29, 2020
America’s Frontline Doctors held a press conference on July 27th, 2020 to address the American people about Covid-19. There are cures and the schools as well as the society needs to reopen.
NewsVoice.se (founded in 2011) is an independent News and Debate Channel.
Video source: Tea Party Patriots Action, https://www.teapartypatriots.org/
NewsVoice.se (founded in 2011) is an independent News and Debate Channel.
Video source: Tea Party Patriots Action, https://www.teapartypatriots.org/
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