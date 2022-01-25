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DEADLY PLANS EXPOSED: Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches Of Vaccine
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3691 views • January 25, 2022
THIS BOMBSHELL INFORMATION COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE
Former chief scientific officer of Pfizer - Mike Yeadon and researchers, including Craig Paardekooper, have analysed VAERS data on deaths and injuries in the US.
Their findings are shocking and clearly show that the deadliest batches (lots) of vaccines have been distributed to Red States (Republican States)
If you have been jabbed or vaccine injured, you can check the batch/lot numbers here...
https://howbadismybatch.com
or
https://howbad.info
SHARE FAR AND WIDE - AS A MATTER OF EXTREME URGENCY
Former chief scientific officer of Pfizer - Mike Yeadon and researchers, including Craig Paardekooper, have analysed VAERS data on deaths and injuries in the US.
Their findings are shocking and clearly show that the deadliest batches (lots) of vaccines have been distributed to Red States (Republican States)
If you have been jabbed or vaccine injured, you can check the batch/lot numbers here...
https://howbadismybatch.com
or
https://howbad.info
SHARE FAR AND WIDE - AS A MATTER OF EXTREME URGENCY
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