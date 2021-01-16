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Some Big Takeaways From Black Mirrors "15 Million Merits," and More
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In this video, I go over some big takeaways I got from watching Black Mirrors "15 Million Merits." I also touch on a few other topics I felt needed to be discussed.
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In this video, I go over some big takeaways I got from watching Black Mirrors "15 Million Merits." I also touch on a few other topics I felt needed to be discussed.
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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