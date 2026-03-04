The Importance of Cellular Membranes

Dr. Melissa Sonners: Take a healthy cell and a sick, cancerous, toxic cell. You switch the cellular membrane, and the cells switch. So the membrane is what is impacting the cell, is what we now know.





Christopher Shade, PhD: Bruce Lipton was famous for saying, the membrane is the brain of the cell. So what is the nucleus? The nucleus is the library. It is a library that contains all the programs that the consciousness of our cell can manifest as it sees fit. How does it decide what's fit? You've got the outer membrane, the gating for in and out, where things come in, where things go out.

And where all the cell-to-cell communication happens. And when that's healthy, you're bringing the good in. You're passing the bad out. There's a nice movement through it, but it has to be very fluid. When it gets damaged, it gets very rough and stiff, and it can't really move the transporters and it can't communicate well with the outside.

Then what happens for the rest of the decision-making? Like, how do we decide what to take out of our library? So programs are inside the library. You need to have RNA read the DNA, bring the signal out, ribosomes to make the proteins or other structures that they're coding for so that we can run different programs. These are higher-order programs of longevity and regeneration, or lower-order programs of just keeping it alive.





5/18/2023 - The RIGHT Way To Detoxify and Unlock Your Optimal Health w/Dr. Chris Shade - Be Inspired Mama: ttps://youtu.be/KDJ4cdJLebA?si=PpYgZyDl_5AMKT6N