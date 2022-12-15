Preparing for War

Once again the brave warriors in Washington prepare to send our military to fight and die for the military industrial complex. The Uniparty bangs the drums of war for the Deep State's money laundering operation in Ukraine, all from the safety of their desks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.