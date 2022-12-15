Create New Account
Preparing for War
JGP4America
Published Yesterday

Once again the brave warriors in Washington prepare to send our military to fight and die for the military industrial complex. The Uniparty bangs the drums of war for the Deep State's money laundering operation in Ukraine, all from the safety of their desks.

militaryrussiawardepopulationukrainecomplexindustrialuniparty

