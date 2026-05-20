First, the news on the body found at Pedo Pence's home:





🚨BREAKING:🚨MAN RUMORED TO BE MALE PROSTITUTE FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA HOME OF MIKE PENCE: POLICE - Law enforcement reportedly responded to the Indiana home of DISGRACED former Vice President Mike Pence this afternoon after a 911 call was placed to summon help for an unconscious man who was not breathing. Upon arrival, police and paramedics discovered that the man was deceased in a bedroom at the Pence home - and identified the individual as "a male in his early 20's" but did not reveal the man's name to the public. No cause of death has been named either - but the former Vice President and his wife Karen were allegedly home at the time of this incident. Rumors are beginning to circulate that the young man was A MALE PROSTITUTE that was hired by Mike Pence and was known by one of the responding officers as a frequent "special guest" at the Pence household - but as of right now, details are sketchy and no official word on who this man was or the manner of his death is known. An active police investigation is said to be underway. Stay tuned for updates on this MYSTERIOUS BREAKING BOMBSHELL as they become available... What do YOU think happened in this SUSPICIOUS death of Mike Pence's apparent CALL BOY?





Next, from Jeanne Pence:





Do not listen to Grok on this subject; he is uninformed. You must listen to Tory Smith, a man who came forward years ago to expose the Indiana state pedophile ring that he was trapped inside of, and witnessed multiple rapes and murders of many young boys.





If you have not been in research of these things for very long, you can listen and learn.





He had a YT channel telling about all of it until he met his demise through some sort of poisoning he describes in his final video on his channel.





He has several videos describing Mike Pence's direct involvement, including state police and other officials.





This was never disputed or refuted; Tory was just silenced when he began writing letters, making his videos, and filing court documents.





Please avoid saying something is fake until you look it all up for yourself. Check out his entire channel on YT.





Tory Smith was an eyewitness. Here is just one of his stories:





https://x.com/missionurse/status/2056822348796563964





Now the description from the YouTube video:





As of the 29th of May [2016], Indiana Governor Mike Pence has raped 186 children and murdered 54 of them in the Indianapolis MILAB Child Trafficking Operation. Under the protection of the Indiana Attorney General's office child rapist and child murderer Greg Zoeller who has raped 22 children and murdered two, It seems that everyone in Indiana wants this to continue.





This 4 yr old boy loved soccer and wanted to be a footballer when he grew up. Instead he wad drugged and raped 94 times and choked to death by Pence.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REaXZnYqK_8 & https://x.com/JoshHall2024/status/2056791944609603834