Mother-Μάνα
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
12 views • 4 months ago

Μία καταπληκτική δουλειά, ένα υπέροχο έργο, που σίγουρα θα συγκινήσει, θα προβληματίσει, αλλά με τον δικό του τρόπο θα δώσει την σωστή και καθαρή διάσταση των πραγμάτων.

Πηγές :

Π. Ευδοκίμωφ, Η Γυναίκα και η σωτηρία του Κόσμου

Αγίου Παϊσίου Λόγοι Ο Όσιος Ιάκωβος, Διηγήσεις-Νουθεσίες-Μαρτυρίες

Γέροντας Εφραίμ Φιλοθεΐτης, Χαριτωμένες Πατρικές Νουθεσίες

Κρουσταλάκης Γεώργιος, Γέρων Εφραίμ Κατουνακιώτης

An amazing work, a wonderful piece, which will certainly move, will be a source of concern, but in its own way it will give the right and clear dimension of things. Sources :

P. Evdokimov, The Woman and the Salvation of the World

Saint Paisius, Words St. Iakovos, Narratives-Notes-Treatises-Testimonies

Elder Ephraim Philotheitus, Gracious Paternal Admonitions

Krustalakis George, Elder Ephraim Katounakiotis

