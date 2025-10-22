© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vučić on the Belgrade parliament attack:
“Serbian citizen Vladan Anđelković, born in 1955 in Belgrade, residing in Stari Grad, carried out a horrific terrorist attack against others and private property, creating general danger. The final legal qualification will be determined by the prosecutor’s office.”
More about this:
A shooting took place outside the Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade, where a camp organized by supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić was set on fire. The Serbian leader has described the incident as a terrorist attack.
Footage showed armed security forces approaching a large tent outside the parliament before several shots were fired and flames erupted. The tent was part of a camp established earlier this year by Vučić’s supporters in response to ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
Local reports say at least one person, a 57-year-old man, was shot and is now in stable condition. Police have not yet released details about the attackers or the cause of the fire.