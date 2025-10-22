Vučić on the Belgrade parliament attack:

“Serbian citizen Vladan Anđelković, born in 1955 in Belgrade, residing in Stari Grad, carried out a horrific terrorist attack against others and private property, creating general danger. The final legal qualification will be determined by the prosecutor’s office.”

More about this:

A shooting took place outside the Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade, where a camp organized by supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić was set on fire. The Serbian leader has described the incident as a terrorist attack.

Footage showed armed security forces approaching a large tent outside the parliament before several shots were fired and flames erupted. The tent was part of a camp established earlier this year by Vučić’s supporters in response to ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

Local reports say at least one person, a 57-year-old man, was shot and is now in stable condition. Police have not yet released details about the attackers or the cause of the fire.