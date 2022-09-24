9/23/2022 Miles Guo: That Xi Jinping has been taken into custody is a rumor! Many recent fake news released by the CCP was to divert public attention from Xi's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, implementation of Zero-Covid policy, preparations for the attack on Taiwan, manipulations of Communist China's economy, etc
