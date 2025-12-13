The Documentary PBS Tried to Hide: Real Warriors. Real Footage. Real Heroes. - Michael Pack

We sat down with filmmaker Michael Pack, the award-winning director behind The Last 600 Meters — the documentary that PBS blocked for 17 years. This gripping film brings to life the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War with real warriors, real footage, and real stories told directly by the men who lived them.Discover why this project was nearly silenced, what these young Marines and soldiers endured, and why understanding their sacrifice matters now more than ever. Michael also shares details on his new Palladium Pictures Incubator, training a new generation of non-woke documentary filmmakers.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowMichael PackWEBSITE: www.PalladiumPictures.comDocumentary: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0F3BCR4JQ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_rTrailer: https://youtu.be/WxuOYHiocqY?si=vi5b2n03FPNTl8wAIncubator Program (Apply): https://palladiumpictures.com/incubatorMichael Pack is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, media executive, and founder of Palladium Pictures. Over the past four decades, he has produced and directed more than 15 nationally broadcast PBS films, including the acclaimed Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. His newest documentary, The Last 600 Meters, chronicles the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War through gripping firsthand accounts and real combat footage — a project PBS refused to air for 17 years before finally releasing it in 2025.Pack is also the creator of the Palladium Filmmaker Incubator, a groundbreaking program dedicated to training and funding the next generation of non-woke, right-of-center documentarians. His work focuses on telling overlooked American stories with honesty, courage, and historical clarity.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: