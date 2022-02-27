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Ukraine War Frontline Jan 27th Donetsk Residents Speak On How To End the War
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20 views • February 27, 2022
Alltheworldsastage David.
As intense increase in hostilities of the Ukraine War seems inevitable and so many western powers are saying Russia is going to invade Ukraine I decided to go to the people that live on or near the frontline and the Donetsk Airport to see how they think this war can end and what county they want their land to be in when the war is over IE what country do they want Donetsk to be part of after the war, Ukraine, Russia or an independent Donetsk People's Republic.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ukraine-war-frontline-jan27th-donetsk-residents-speak-on-how-to-end-the-war_M7mHvJut4I9RgYS.html
As intense increase in hostilities of the Ukraine War seems inevitable and so many western powers are saying Russia is going to invade Ukraine I decided to go to the people that live on or near the frontline and the Donetsk Airport to see how they think this war can end and what county they want their land to be in when the war is over IE what country do they want Donetsk to be part of after the war, Ukraine, Russia or an independent Donetsk People's Republic.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/ukraine-war-frontline-jan27th-donetsk-residents-speak-on-how-to-end-the-war_M7mHvJut4I9RgYS.html
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