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The Serpent Door of Padmanabhaswamy Temple
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117 views • July 18, 2020
The Serpent Door of Padmanabhaswamy Temple, India
Temples that have been suppressed by Rockefeller Indoctrinated Universities and Foundations to suppress the true history of Planet Earth and the
Anunnaki, Dracos, Archons who have been here for millions of years. One of the real reasons for invading Iraq under the pretence of Oil and Sadam was really for The Stargate there and to remove the History of Earth they do not want you to know.
Iraq was were the Garden of Eve was located and Bagdad was UR in Mesopotamia.
Jeffrey Epstein Temple on Epstein Island has it's roots into Occult freemasonry.
The serpent with Adam and Eve was ENKI
Temples that have been suppressed by Rockefeller Indoctrinated Universities and Foundations to suppress the true history of Planet Earth and the
Anunnaki, Dracos, Archons who have been here for millions of years. One of the real reasons for invading Iraq under the pretence of Oil and Sadam was really for The Stargate there and to remove the History of Earth they do not want you to know.
Iraq was were the Garden of Eve was located and Bagdad was UR in Mesopotamia.
Jeffrey Epstein Temple on Epstein Island has it's roots into Occult freemasonry.
The serpent with Adam and Eve was ENKI
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