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“THIS COULD HAVE SAVED 450,000 LIVES”
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6041 views • March 05, 2021
“THIS COULD HAVE SAVED 450,000 LIVES”
ER doc, Richard Bartlett, made waves last year with a viral video about his incredible success treating #Covid19 patients with a common asthma inhalant. After being vilified by the media and Fauci himself, recent studies, including one out of Oxford University, have validated his claim, stating that 90% of hospitalizations could have been avoided with this simple, early treatment.
#DrRichardBartlett #BartlettProtocal #Budesonide #Zinc #EarlyTreatment #Fauci #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 5, 2021
ER doc, Richard Bartlett, made waves last year with a viral video about his incredible success treating #Covid19 patients with a common asthma inhalant. After being vilified by the media and Fauci himself, recent studies, including one out of Oxford University, have validated his claim, stating that 90% of hospitalizations could have been avoided with this simple, early treatment.
#DrRichardBartlett #BartlettProtocal #Budesonide #Zinc #EarlyTreatment #Fauci #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 5, 2021
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