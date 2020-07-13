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in-Spiral Outloud #11a: Health and Wellness beyond the chains. How is it controlled?
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3 views • July 13, 2020
Welcome to in-Spiral Outloud, where we are exploring ways to create a thriving future for all sentient beings.
We are dreaming in an Intentional Business Community to foster wellness, creativity and regeneration through collaborative business projects in service to the highest good for all.
*-*-*-*-* TOPICS *-*-*-*-*
Today Tjoni chats with Mars about Health and Wellness.
This is a long chat so I've chopped it into sections.
#11a is about how are we being controlled.
#11b looks at how we can do things better. (coming soon)
#11c explores what we can do practically to improve our situation. (coming soon)
#11d seeks new ideas of what could be possible. (coming soon)
*-*-*-*-* Very Important Peoples... we love 'em. *-*-*-*-*
Doctors and professionals we mentioned in this video series.
Dr Caroline Dean
Dr Deitrich Klinghardt
Dr Eric Burg
Dr Joseph Mercola
Dr Josh Axe
Dr Robert Morse
Jim Humble
Raymond Francis
*-*-*-*-* FEATURED MUSIC *-*-*-*-*
"Beauty Flow" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
*-*-*-*-* CC IMAGES and FOOTAGE*-*-*-*-*
Video footage
'Earth' by Komp
Videezy.com
Woman_Running 2
Videezy.com
CC_BY Images
Dr Joseph Mercola
by A M Michaels
www.flickr.com/photos/ammichaels/
Pharmacy
by Angelo Rosa
www.pixabay.com/users/angelorosa-4392745/
Lady with tape over mouth
by Michael Tracey
www.flickr.com/photos/mogmismo/
National Permaculture Convergence - gardening picture
https://flickr.com/photos/permacultur...
(CC BY-SA 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Thanks to Pxhere, Pixabay and Flickr for most of the CC0 images.
*-*-*-*-* OTHER LINKS *-*-*-*-*
Arther Firstenberg re; 'Emergence of powerline harmonics'
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthu...
*-*-*-*-* COMING UP *-*-*-*-*
After the Health series we will be going into technology and money. All the good things!!
*-*-*-*-* CONNECT *-*-*-*-*
Please share the love by liking this vid, subscribing to the channel, and saying hi in the comments!
To get connected and subscribe to the newsletter please email info(@)in-spiral.org with 'subscribe' in the subject line.
For more about Tjoni
(Writer * Presenter * Coach)
Go to https://tjoni.com/
or email [email protected]
Join us on social media!
Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/inSpiralcan/
Thanks for watching and have a beautiful day!
Blessings from Tjoni and the gang @ in-Spiral
*-*-*-*-* In-Spiral Outloud links. *-*-*-*-*
#3 The Looking Glass: The current global situation with Mars.
An overview of the world we play in.
https://youtu.be/O95w-XdXn1U
#4 Kundalini Yoga with Onkartej Kaur
How can we take better care of ourselves during this time?
https://youtu.be/agD_mX6O3nk
#5 The Looking Glass: Conspiracy with Mars.
David Icke and THAT interview…
https://youtu.be/91y77vLBj0E
#8 The Looking Glass: Media with Mars
Is all the world really a stage?
https://youtu.be/z099tRBWg0o
#9 Is time really an illusion?
Chatting about the splitting of the timelines with Bonny Hut
https://youtu.be/cJ0M4Ygbjyo
#10 The Looking Glass: The Great Work with Mars.
Who is behind the controllers? A brief history of the underworld.
https://youtu.be/fUMb4PiSOTY
#11a The Looking Glass: Health and Wellbeing beyond the chains with Mars.
How is our health being manipulated? #11b looks into how we can do things better.
https://youtu.be/wEJnjMYIWG0
#13 Talkin' Money honey with Paras
Letting abundance flow and trusting what is.
https://youtu.be/uk7gbZg9FuU
We are dreaming in an Intentional Business Community to foster wellness, creativity and regeneration through collaborative business projects in service to the highest good for all.
*-*-*-*-* TOPICS *-*-*-*-*
Today Tjoni chats with Mars about Health and Wellness.
This is a long chat so I've chopped it into sections.
#11a is about how are we being controlled.
#11b looks at how we can do things better. (coming soon)
#11c explores what we can do practically to improve our situation. (coming soon)
#11d seeks new ideas of what could be possible. (coming soon)
*-*-*-*-* Very Important Peoples... we love 'em. *-*-*-*-*
Doctors and professionals we mentioned in this video series.
Dr Caroline Dean
Dr Deitrich Klinghardt
Dr Eric Burg
Dr Joseph Mercola
Dr Josh Axe
Dr Robert Morse
Jim Humble
Raymond Francis
*-*-*-*-* FEATURED MUSIC *-*-*-*-*
"Beauty Flow" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
*-*-*-*-* CC IMAGES and FOOTAGE*-*-*-*-*
Video footage
'Earth' by Komp
Videezy.com
Woman_Running 2
Videezy.com
CC_BY Images
Dr Joseph Mercola
by A M Michaels
www.flickr.com/photos/ammichaels/
Pharmacy
by Angelo Rosa
www.pixabay.com/users/angelorosa-4392745/
Lady with tape over mouth
by Michael Tracey
www.flickr.com/photos/mogmismo/
National Permaculture Convergence - gardening picture
https://flickr.com/photos/permacultur...
(CC BY-SA 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Thanks to Pxhere, Pixabay and Flickr for most of the CC0 images.
*-*-*-*-* OTHER LINKS *-*-*-*-*
Arther Firstenberg re; 'Emergence of powerline harmonics'
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthu...
*-*-*-*-* COMING UP *-*-*-*-*
After the Health series we will be going into technology and money. All the good things!!
*-*-*-*-* CONNECT *-*-*-*-*
Please share the love by liking this vid, subscribing to the channel, and saying hi in the comments!
To get connected and subscribe to the newsletter please email info(@)in-spiral.org with 'subscribe' in the subject line.
For more about Tjoni
(Writer * Presenter * Coach)
Go to https://tjoni.com/
or email [email protected]
Join us on social media!
Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/inSpiralcan/
Thanks for watching and have a beautiful day!
Blessings from Tjoni and the gang @ in-Spiral
*-*-*-*-* In-Spiral Outloud links. *-*-*-*-*
#3 The Looking Glass: The current global situation with Mars.
An overview of the world we play in.
https://youtu.be/O95w-XdXn1U
#4 Kundalini Yoga with Onkartej Kaur
How can we take better care of ourselves during this time?
https://youtu.be/agD_mX6O3nk
#5 The Looking Glass: Conspiracy with Mars.
David Icke and THAT interview…
https://youtu.be/91y77vLBj0E
#8 The Looking Glass: Media with Mars
Is all the world really a stage?
https://youtu.be/z099tRBWg0o
#9 Is time really an illusion?
Chatting about the splitting of the timelines with Bonny Hut
https://youtu.be/cJ0M4Ygbjyo
#10 The Looking Glass: The Great Work with Mars.
Who is behind the controllers? A brief history of the underworld.
https://youtu.be/fUMb4PiSOTY
#11a The Looking Glass: Health and Wellbeing beyond the chains with Mars.
How is our health being manipulated? #11b looks into how we can do things better.
https://youtu.be/wEJnjMYIWG0
#13 Talkin' Money honey with Paras
Letting abundance flow and trusting what is.
https://youtu.be/uk7gbZg9FuU
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