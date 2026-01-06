BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You Really Saved: A Biblical Examination of Genuine Salvation
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 3 days ago

Are you truly saved—or have you simply assumed you are?

It’s one of the most important questions any person can face, yet it’s rarely examined honestly or biblically. In this powerful four-segment program, we set aside tradition, emotion, and cultural Christianity and turn to Scripture alone to answer a question with eternal consequences: Are you really saved?

This in-depth teaching walks carefully through what the Bible actually says about salvation. Both what it is, and what it is not, and how it is evidenced in a believer’s life. Rather than relying on personal opinion or denominational doctrine, each segment is grounded directly in God’s Word, allowing Scripture to define repentance, faith, grace, obedience, and assurance.

The program begins by clarifying what it truly means to be “saved” according to Jesus and the apostles, confronting common misunderstandings that equate salvation with church attendance, good behavior, or a one-time religious experience. From there, the discussion addresses the sobering biblical warnings about false assurance, showing that intellectual belief or outward religion does not always equal genuine saving faith.

Our listeners are guided through the biblical evidence of true salvation, not perfection, but transformation. Highlighting the role of repentance, the work of the Holy Spirit, and a growing desire to follow Christ. And then in the final segment we carefully examine Scripture’s warnings and promises side by side, helping listeners understand the difference between secure faith in Christ and dangerous presumption.

This program is not designed to condemn, provoke fear, or promote speculation. It is a thoughtful, Scripture-centered examination intended to bring clarity, understanding, and biblical assurance rooted in Christ alone. Whether you are a lifelong believer or someone seeking honest answers, this study encourages self-examination, deeper faith, and confidence built on God’s truth rather than assumption.

This content is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes, offering biblical teaching and analysis without prediction, incitement, or hostility.

For more information please visit us online at https://www.lastchristian.net/

And remember, we're now on TV!! Download the Churchview.TV App on your Roku or Amazon Fire Device. open the App and select Channel 131. You'll find content from a variety of family friendly Hosts and Shows.

Keywords
current eventsjesus christviralsalvationtruthexclusivebreaking newsborn againlivewatch nowrepentancemust watchtruth revealedfaith in jesusnew releasefeaturedassurance of salvationtop storytrending nowgrace through faithare you savedbiblical salvation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

HRS Editors
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing &#8220;smoking gun&#8221; evidence

New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing “smoking gun” evidence

Patrick Lewis
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy