THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: It's How You Played The Game-APRIL 13 2026

In the 2011 movie 'Moneyball' Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane said: "I hate losing more than I even wanna win.". The quote highlighted a philosophy focused on eliminating mistakes rather than solely chasing victory. In his 1993 lecture series “Dead Doctors Don’t Lie”, Dr. Joel Wallach said that if you want to be healthy, you have to “avoid stepping on the landmines” of poor health choices and vitamin deficiencies. In the life of the Christian, we avoid “losing” and “landmines” when we put our eyes squarely on Jesus Christ and trust Him and Him alone for the victory. Our apostle Paul clearly defines “losing” and “winning” in the life of the believer. “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 15:57,58 (KJB)