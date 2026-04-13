BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: It's How You Played The Game-APRIL 13 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
6 views • Yesterday

In the 2011 movie 'Moneyball' Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane said: "I hate losing more than I even wanna win.". The quote highlighted a philosophy focused on eliminating mistakes rather than solely chasing victory. In his 1993 lecture series “Dead Doctors Don’t Lie”, Dr. Joel Wallach said that if you want to be healthy, you have to “avoid stepping on the landmines” of poor health choices and vitamin deficiencies. In the life of the Christian, we avoid “losing” and “landmines” when we put our eyes squarely on Jesus Christ and trust Him and Him alone for the victory. Our apostle Paul clearly defines “losing” and “winning” in the life of the believer. “But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 15:57,58 (KJB)

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold Backs: A revolutionary return to sound money

Gold Backs: A revolutionary return to sound money

Kevin Hughes
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

Willow Tohi
Sanctuary state Oregon released convicted rapist twice before ICE arrest

Sanctuary state Oregon released convicted rapist twice before ICE arrest

Cassie B.
Spring survival prep: Why preppers should embrace seasonal readiness

Spring survival prep: Why preppers should embrace seasonal readiness

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy