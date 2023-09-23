They call you a bigot because they can't call you a liar

Genetic evolution and cultural evolution are integrated. Also, higher rates of prostitution in strong economies. According to weed junkies, marijuana makes them "temporarily" gay, they call it "highsexual." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3691072/ hence why it's the number one drug for sex offenders https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00850442 Even cbd as well as thc causes suicides, even in muh genetically superior huwyte men with no genetic mental illness predisposition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Om9s3qEls And directly linked to causing murder: https://aalm.info/ Also: https://momsstrong.org/2023/07/10/8041/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=8041
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.