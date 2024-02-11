Quo Vadis





Feb 10, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 8, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, My Jesus walks with you, although you do not see Him.





Seek strength in His Words and in the Eucharist.





What ye have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





Humanity walks towards the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





Repent ye and turn to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life.





Those who love and defend the truth will drink the bitter chalice of pain.





They will be cast out and many will retreat out of fear.





Courage!





Your victory is in the Lord. Stand ye firm on the path I have pointed out to you.





On the great day of the reward of the righteous, those who have not borne fruit will be left out.





I suffer for what comes to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's gave a similar Message to Pedro Regis on September 2, 2023.





That message follows here:





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm1qmoyLH04