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Personality Brian Kilmeade • Jan 28, 2023
🟥 Matt Taibbi: Russian Disinformation Was A 'Fraud'
Substack writer Matt Taibbi joined 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade' to discuss the 16th installment of the Twitter Files that focuses on the push of Russian bots influencing American elections.
SOURCE:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319446110112