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QUEBEC GOES FULL DRACONIAN COVID-19(84) WITH 9PM CURFEW FOLLOWING “INSANE” HOME INVASION!!!
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151 views • January 06, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
The province of Quebec is expected to announce on Wednesday that they will be implementing an 8-9pm curfew with strict new lockdown rules! Amazingly this announcement comes on the heels of a viral video which showed the Gatineau police aggressively arresting and fining a family of 6 for gathering at home for New Years Eve. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains what these new measures will mean for Quebecers and Canadians alike while showing how it’s all unfounded and based on fudged numbers both with “cases” and “deaths”! Please share this important information!

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-quebec-to-impose-9-pm-curfews-and-full-lockdown-according-to-government-source

https://pressfortruth.ca/if-it-can-happen-in-australia-it-can-happen-here-join-us-at-vancouver-freedom-rally-2020/

https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1345409909932888064

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/donald-trump-jr-calls-video-of-man-s-arrest-in-gatineau-que-insanity-1.5252996

WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMA0xxELiLn/

https://www.thesuburban.com/news/city_news/quebecs-covid-death-counts-include-those-who-did-not-die-from-it/article_2d73f61c-e9ec-5232-bcdd-3ef7fd32fd83.html

WE SIMPLY CAN NOT TRUST THE COVID-19(84) VACCINE! HERE’S WHY…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/852Ay8ua3L9O/
Keywords
policehome invasionpress for truthcasespressfortruthquebec goesdraconian covid-19 849pm curfew
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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