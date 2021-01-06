QUEBEC GOES FULL DRACONIAN COVID-19(84) WITH 9PM CURFEW FOLLOWING “INSANE” HOME INVASION!!!

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pressfortruth
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The province of Quebec is expected to announce on Wednesday that they will be implementing an 8-9pm curfew with strict new lockdown rules! Amazingly this announcement comes on the heels of a viral video which showed the Gatineau police aggressively arresting and fining a family of 6 for gathering at home for New Years Eve. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains what these new measures will mean for Quebecers and Canadians alike while showing how it’s all unfounded and based on fudged numbers both with “cases” and “deaths”! Please share this important information!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Sources:
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-quebec-to-impose-9-pm-curfews-and-full-lockdown-according-to-government-source
https://pressfortruth.ca/if-it-can-happen-in-australia-it-can-happen-here-join-us-at-vancouver-freedom-rally-2020/
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1345409909932888064
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/donald-trump-jr-calls-video-of-man-s-arrest-in-gatineau-que-insanity-1.5252996
WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMA0xxELiLn/
https://www.thesuburban.com/news/city_news/quebecs-covid-death-counts-include-those-who-did-not-die-from-it/article_2d73f61c-e9ec-5232-bcdd-3ef7fd32fd83.html
WE SIMPLY CAN NOT TRUST THE COVID-19(84) VACCINE! HERE’S WHY…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/852Ay8ua3L9O/