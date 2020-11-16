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World Economic Forum Warns about a New More Significant Crisis in the Near Future
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231 views • November 16, 2020
Jeremy Jurgens: "There will be another crisis. It will be more significant, faster and will have a greater impact than COVID-19."
Klaus Schwab: "We all know a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospitals, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack."
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FUqIusm2Unt5/
Follow Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
Klaus Schwab: "We all know a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospitals, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack."
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FUqIusm2Unt5/
Follow Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
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