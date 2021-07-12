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THIS IS WHY IT IS TAKING SO LONG AND NEEDS TO - Dan Radiostyle
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120 views • July 12, 2021
THIS IS WHY IT IS TAKING SO LONG AND NEEDS TO - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p0x2sAtkKCas/
This crazy web that was weaved long ago, that has so many of us trapped within it, is finally being exposed. People are waking up. But most importantly, people are beginning to understand why this has to play out the way it is. Why Trump had to step away and let this play out rather than grab the bull by the horns and force it through the Insurrection Act. Things are happening perfectly. They cannot stop what is coming but they have been able to slow it. They are awakening, allow them to unfold at their pace. We will get there when we do. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
More Stuff:
___________________________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
The Deep Rig:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p0x2sAtkKCas/
This crazy web that was weaved long ago, that has so many of us trapped within it, is finally being exposed. People are waking up. But most importantly, people are beginning to understand why this has to play out the way it is. Why Trump had to step away and let this play out rather than grab the bull by the horns and force it through the Insurrection Act. Things are happening perfectly. They cannot stop what is coming but they have been able to slow it. They are awakening, allow them to unfold at their pace. We will get there when we do. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
More Stuff:
___________________________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
The Deep Rig:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/91d0c0b3-0b8e-4ccc-8e0b-156c0442ddae
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vdsvtvvugkaxec4/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WHVXxu
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1'
https://qanon.video/video-category/q-the-plan/
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-113229341014946
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/stpierrs/
[TikTok] https://www.tiktok.com/@shane_st_pierre?lang=en&;is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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