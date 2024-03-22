Create New Account
"Black Preppers" have had ENOUGH of Biden's America and they're getting ready | Redacted
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

"Black Preppers" have had ENOUGH of Biden's America and they're getting ready | Redacted News  |  The left wing media is freaking out that black people are becoming Preppers. And they're rolling out a few hit pieces to mock them. Which is not surprising. Liberals have long made fun of us for prepping... which is another way of saying preparing.

Keywords
redactedclayton morrisblack preppers

