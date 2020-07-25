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C.J. Hopkins: The Virus of Mass Destruction & Brave New Totalitarian Normal
Geopolitics & Empire
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27 views • July 25, 2020
Political satirist C.J. Hopkins breaks down the pathologized totalitarianism of the "Brave New Normal" brought about by the "Virus of Mass Destruction". He discusses corona-totalitarians and how the global-hegemonic-system is attempting to put down any populist nonsense, left or right, for good.

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Show Notes
50 Headlines Darker: More of the “New Normal” https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/25/50-headlines-darker-more-of-the-new-normal
Covid-19 Global Lockdown https://consentfactory.org/2020/03/18/covid-19-global-lockdown
Brave New Normal https://consentfactory.org/2020/04/13/brave-new-normal
The New (Pathologized) Totalitarianism https://consentfactory.org/2020/06/29/the-new-pathologized-totalitarianism
GloboCap Über Alles https://consentfactory.org/2020/07/20/globocap-uber-alles
Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-uber-focus/uber-offers-covid-19-contact-tracing-help-amid-chaotic-u-s-response-idUSKCN24L17X
State Lab Finds 90 Positive COVID-19 Test Results Were False https://www.msn.com/en-us/Health/medical/state-lab-finds-90-positive-covid-19-test-results-were-false/ar-BB16Yche?ocid=sf
New COVID-19 restrictions on employment and entry into businesses will be needed for anti-vaxxers https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html

Websites
Consent Factory https://consentfactory.org
Personal Website https://cjhopkins.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/CJHopkins_Z23
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/consent_factory

Books
Zone 23, Consent Factory Essays, Plays... https://cjhopkins.com/books

About C.J. Hopkins
C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and political satirist. His plays have been produced and have toured at theatres and festivals including Riverside Studios (London), 59E59 Theaters (New York), Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh), Belvoir St. Theatre (Sydney), the Du Maurier World Stage Festival (Toronto), Needtheater (Los Angeles), 7 Stages (Atlanta), the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Brighton Festival, and the Noorderzon Festival (the Netherlands), among others. His writing awards include the 2002 First of the Scotsman Fringe Firsts, Scotsman Fringe Firsts in 2002 and 2005, and the 2004 Best Play of the Adelaide Fringe. His political satire and commentary has been featured on NPR Berlin, in CounterPunch, ColdType, The Unz Review, OffGuardian, ZeroHedge, Dissident Voice, The Greanville Post, ZNet, Black Agenda Report, and other publications, and has been widely translated.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
newspoliticscoronaviruscovid
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