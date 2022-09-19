250) Pandemia - Agenda Política

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Crédito à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Setembro 19, 2022: DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 392: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-392:9
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGALMovimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
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