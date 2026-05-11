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Defensive attacks of Hezbollah FPV are devastating IDF troops and Iron Dome!
The Prisoner
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The latest operation by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon using "fiber-optic" FPV heralds a new era in the conflict, with Hezbollah using wired drones to overcome Israeli electronic jamming systems and successfully carry out targeted attacks on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Hezbollah publicized all of its defensive attacks in a video dated May 9, showing an armed FPV drone traveling to a military helicopter runway near the Shlomi settlement, located in northern Israel, on the other side of the Lebanese border. The FPV is seen chasing Israeli soldiers at the transit base, where an IDF soldier attempted to enter a toilet for cover, only to be knocked out by the high-precision FPV strike.

Just next to the town of Shlomi, in Jal al-Alam located inside Lebanon, Hezbollah published several visual documentation of their three consecutive operations. Footage from the same day showed an explosive-laden FPV drone targeting a crowd of IDF soldiers at the occupied base. The FPV chased at least three soldiers attempting to enter the base's shelter. The IDF acknowledged that at least three soldiers were injured in the attack, at least one of them seriously. Still at the same location, one of the demonstrations, this time the FPV targeted the launch pad of Israeli expensive Iron Dome system estimated at $50 million to $100 million. The first FPV carried out a direct attack on the "Iron Dome" battery on May 7. The second FPV struck the following day, May 8, targeting a group of seven Israeli personnel near the "Iron Dome" battery at the same facility in Jal Al-Alam. In recent days, various IDF posts on the border have been officially abandoned due to the threat of FPV drones.

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