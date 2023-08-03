Create New Account
WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Thursday 8/3/23 • JESSE LEE PETERSON - IT IS GOOD vs EVIL • Infowars
Published a day ago

HISTORIC TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT COVERAGE AS DEEP STATE EXECUTES LATEST WARFARE ATTACKIn a brazen Deep State move, beyond conflict of interest, the DC judge selected to persecute Trump also worked with Hunter Biden at the firm managing the Burisma account! But to make matters worse, Jack Smith has announced Mike Pence as his star witness against Trump! Pence is running against Trump!

Meanwhile, more credit agencies downgrade their faith in the US dollar as America accelerates her slide into oblivion. TUNE IN NOW!


