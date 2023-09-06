WTF? Bill Gates Wants To DESTROY ALL TREES In The Name Of Climate Change? - This Is INSANITY!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on Bill Gates' plan to bankroll the tearing down of 70 million acres of western tree cover and bury it in the ground in order to "stop climate change."

Bill Gates has seed funded 6.6 million dollars into a company called Kodama Systems which hopes to destroy 70 million acres of western forest, bury it in the ground and stop the "carbon from being released back into the atmosphere."

Not only is this obviously crazy (and Bill Gates has a lot of crazy ideas including blocking out the sun), this idea will also lead to a huge shortage of lumber which will stop companies from building new homes.

With less homes built, homes will become more unaffordable. This fits the agenda of the World Economic Forum which has said they want all new construction to stop by 2030. This is an easy way to force people into tiny homes or apartments in 15 Minute Cities.

The idea of destroying all these trees is just plain destructive to nature. The former tree huggers were lying and larping all along. They don't care about nature. They're ready to destroy it in any way they can in order to push us into further servitude. They're evil. They're anti human. We must stop them.





