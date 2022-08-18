Legislative speaker You Si-kun speaks in Czech Senate

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https://gnews.org/post/p1a1f1789
08/13/2022 Legislative Council Speaker You Sik-Khun warned against Feudal ideas and Hegemonic Strategies of Communist dictatorship, fearing irreparable disaster for humanity. He hopes that the people living in the communist China would someday enjoy a happy life of freedom and democracy. He believes democracy and freedom will have the ultimate victory.