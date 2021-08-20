© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zev on the psycodynamics of wearing the mask
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • August 20, 2021
If you’ve been wondering about why people are so attached to their mask, this short segment will help you understand the psychodynamics of wearing the mask. It seems to me that the trust they put into the media and their propaganda is the same naïve trust that children had for their parents growing up. The words that were spoken were truth incarnate. These people have petrifying, irrational fear of getting sick. Science doesn’t have to play a role in what they believe. Is something broken within them that cannot be fixed? Maybe this is the new normal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.