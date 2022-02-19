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Police Brutality and 170 Demonstrator Arrests!
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276 views • February 19, 2022
Police Brutality and 170 Demonstrator Arrests! Some are reported to be illegal pre-positioned NWO foreign police - not subject to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms - with no local allegiances to Canadians! Others may be part of Marxist Trudeau's recent Mass Prisoner release - released on condition they are crowd controllers! In this video, children and women are imperiled! No nationalist armed forces or police are seen to protect Canadian citizens.
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